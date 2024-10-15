US & Canada

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Canada Following Bomb Threat

The airline stated, "The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per established security protocols. Air India has activated local agencies at the airport to assist passengers until their journey can resume."

Syed Mubashir15 October 2024 - 18:06
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Canada Following Bomb Threat
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Canada Following Bomb Threat

Ottawa: An Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada today due to a suspected bomb threat that was posted online.

According to Air India, Flight AI127, which departed from Delhi at 3:00 AM IST, was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:00 AM (US time). As a precautionary measure, the flight landed in Canada after the security threat was identified.

The airline stated, “The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per established security protocols. Air India has activated local agencies at the airport to assist passengers until their journey can resume.”

As of 5:38 PM IST, the flight remains on the ground in Canada and has not yet taken off. FlightRadar24 confirms the ongoing situation.

Air India also reported that both their airline and other local carriers have faced multiple threats in recent days. Just yesterday, another Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi due to a bomb threat, but after a thorough inspection, no suspicious items were found on board.

Tags
Syed Mubashir15 October 2024 - 18:06

Related Articles

Canada Claims India Using Bishnoi Gang to Target Pro-Khalistani Supporters, Escalating Diplomatic Tensions

Canada Claims India Using Bishnoi Gang to Target Pro-Khalistani Supporters, Escalating Diplomatic Tensions

15 October 2024 - 13:06
India's Strong Rejection of Canadian Allegations

India’s Strong Rejection of Canadian Allegations

14 October 2024 - 14:40
Trump says India 'biggest' import tariff charger, vows to reciprocate if elected Trump says India 'biggest' import tariff charger, vows to reciprocate if elected

Trump says India ‘biggest’ import tariff charger, vows to reciprocate if elected

11 October 2024 - 16:36
Two Female Passengers Removed from Flight for Inappropriate Attire (Video Goes Viral)

Two Female Passengers Removed from Flight for Inappropriate Attire (Video Goes Viral)

10 October 2024 - 16:45
Back to top button