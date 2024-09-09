Air India Launches Cityside Check-in and Baggage Drop at RGIA, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, Air India has introduced a cityside check-in and baggage drop facility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad. This service, available for Air India, Vistara, and Air India Express flights, allows passengers to check in and drop off their baggage between 6 hours and 90 minutes prior to their flight’s departure.

The newly launched facility is located at the ground level, close to the parking area, offering easy access for passengers and eliminating the need to carry baggage to the departure level. This check-in option is designed to streamline the process, enabling passengers to drop their luggage at a location closer to the parking and bus station.

Available for domestic flights, this service caters to regular-sized baggage only, with passengers carrying oversized or excess luggage required to use the counters inside the terminal.

This initiative provides passengers with greater flexibility, a smoother check-in process, and more time to relax at the airport. Additional benefits include the option to choose seats, update Flying Returns details, and print baggage tags before using the Self Bag Drop (SBD) machines.

By offering this service, Air India aims to enhance the overall travel experience for its passengers, saving them valuable time and effort during check-in.