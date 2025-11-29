Airbus A320 software fix: India braces for short-term operational disruptions

New Delhi: India, which is one of Airbus’ largest A320 aircraft markets, is set to witness flight disruptions amid software updates to address a potential safety risk linked to intense solar radiation affecting flight-control data in the aircraft. IndiGo and the Air India together use more than 350 aircraft in this category. The aircraft in India will need to be grounded briefly to install the software fix, a process that is expected to cause operational disruptions.

The Airbus software update will take two to three days, and airlines expect flights to resume normal schedules by Monday or Tuesday, according to sources. Airbus said an analysis of a recent event involving an A320 aircraft showed that “intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls,” prompting a global alert for precautionary action.

“Analysis of a recent event involving an A320 Family aircraft has revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls. Airbus has worked proactively with the aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators. and ensure the fleet is safe to fly,” Airbus said in its statement. Airbus said it has identified a “significant number of A320 family aircraft currently in-service which may be impacted.” Newer aircraft can receive the update within approximately half an hour through a loading facility.

Older A320s need additional hardware changes, which will increase turnaround time. Airbus said it “acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers” and apologised “for the inconvenience caused.” The manufacturer has worked with global aviation regulators to initiate immediate precautionary steps through an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT), instructing airlines to implement available software and/or hardware protection. “This AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA),” Airbus said.

