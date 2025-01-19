Ajit Pawar Sounds Bugle for Upcoming Maha Local Polls, Urges Cadres to Gear Up

Shirdi: NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has kicked off preparations for the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra, urging party cadres to intensify their efforts following the party’s resounding victory in the recent Assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar’s Call for Strengthening the Party’s Base

In his concluding address at the two-day Navsankalp Shibir held in Shirdi, Ajit Pawar, accompanied by working president Praful Patel, state chief Sunil Tatkare, and former minister Dilip Walse Patil, stressed the importance of continuing the party’s momentum. He declared, “We should all remember that the coming era should belong to the NCP.”

Pawar emphasized the need for party cadres to step up their outreach efforts with voters and focus on strengthening the organization at the grassroots level. “The upcoming elections for municipal corporations and local bodies require us to be fully prepared. Every ticket aspirant should work with a team of 25 households to reach at least 100 voters per group,” he stated.

Strategic Focus on Municipal and Local Body Elections

Pawar highlighted the importance of precision in poll management to secure victories in ward-based local elections. He mentioned the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections, where a four-member ward system will be implemented. “Each candidate should prepare a batch of 50 workers for every ward, which will create a force of 200 people working together for the party’s success,” he added.

Call for Youth Involvement and Organizational Growth

The NCP leader encouraged the inclusion of young men and women in the party’s work, aiming to consolidate the party’s position for future growth. “We must ensure that the party’s ideology reaches every household, with flags and posters in every corner of our villages and localities,” Pawar stressed.

Leaders Must Set an Example in Work Ethic

In closing, Ajit Pawar urged all party leaders and cadres to commit to disciplined work routines, pointing out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi wakes up at 3:30 a.m. daily. “I used to think I was the first to start work early in the morning. However, Modi, during his interaction with Mahayuti legislators, shared that he sleeps only three and a half hours and practices yoga every morning,” he noted. Pawar encouraged party members to adopt similar discipline for the growth and success of the NCP.