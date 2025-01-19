Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Heads to Davos for World Economic Forum 2025

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has embarked on a significant trip to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025.

Accompanied by Industries Minister Uday Samant and a delegation of senior officials from MIDC, MMRDA, and CIDCO, Fadnavis aims to attract substantial investments to Maharashtra while highlighting the state’s global appeal.

Maharashtra’s Push for Investments

Chief Minister Fadnavis departed for Davos at midnight, ahead of the five-day forum commencing on January 20. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis expressed his enthusiasm:

“Auf nach Davos! With Maharashtra’s blessings, taking off for Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum 2025. Will try to do the best for our Magnetic Maharashtra!”

The state delegation’s agenda includes securing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investment proposals worth Rs 7 lakh crore across diverse sectors. These encompass:

High-End Technologies

Green Energy : Solar modules, semiconductors, green hydrogen, and ammonia

: Solar modules, semiconductors, green hydrogen, and ammonia Industry Growth : Textiles, pharmaceuticals, EVs, automobiles, steel, and electronics

: Textiles, pharmaceuticals, EVs, automobiles, steel, and electronics Infrastructure Development

Agriculture Processing

Hospitality and Tourism

Healthcare and Education

Maharashtra’s Track Record at WEF

During his previous tenure, CM Fadnavis attended the WEF three times and subsequently organized the Magnetic Maharashtra Investment Conferences in Mumbai. These efforts elevated Maharashtra from the fifth to the first position in industrial investments. The success of past WEF participations is evident:

January 2023 : MoUs worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore were signed with 19 companies.

: MoUs worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore were signed with 19 companies. January 2024: Investment proposals worth Rs 3.53 lakh crore were secured.

This year, the state government seeks to further its industrial progress and make strides towards becoming a $1 trillion economy.

The Chief Minister’s Office highlighted employment generation as a primary goal of this international engagement.

Upcoming Policies to Boost Growth

Maharashtra’s leadership plans to unveil several new policies to enhance its investment climate, including:

Industrial Policy

Electronic Policy

Gems and Jewellery Policy

Defence and Aerospace Policy

These initiatives aim to attract both domestic and international investors, reinforcing Maharashtra’s position as India’s premier investment hub.

India’s Representation at WEF 2025

India’s delegation to the WEF 2025 is robust, comprising five Union Ministers, three Chief Ministers, and representatives from various states.

Union Minister for Railways and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized India’s inclusive growth model and transformative policies before departing for Davos.

“PM Modi has focused on inclusive development that brings transformative changes in the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid,” Vaishnaw stated. Discussions at the WEF will highlight:

Investment in social, physical, and digital infrastructure

Democratising technology through initiatives like Digital India

Sustainable development and technological innovation

India’s participation aims to strengthen partnerships, attract global investments, and showcase its digital architecture as a benchmark for inclusive development.

Global Collaboration at WEF 2025

The World Economic Forum 2025, running from January 20 to 24, will gather nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, including 350 governmental leaders.

The forum’s agenda focuses on re-launching global economic growth, leveraging emerging technologies, and enhancing socio-economic resilience.

CM Fadnavis’ Davos visit underscores Maharashtra’s commitment to fostering international collaboration, driving innovation, and securing investments to propel the state’s economic development.