Akber Owaisi Blames HYDRA Fears for Decline in Telangana’s Real Estate and Investments

Hyderabad: In a strong statement, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed concerns over efforts to tarnish the image of Telangana, which he claims is affecting the state’s ability to attract investments. Owaisi alleged that certain political groups are attempting to blame the previous BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government for the state’s current challenges, which are undermining public confidence and discouraging potential investors.

Owaisi highlighted a significant decline in real estate investments in Telangana, particularly pointing out the fears surrounding “Hydra” (a potential reference to a speculative issue or uncertainty affecting the market). He stated that the real estate sector in the state has suffered due to these growing apprehensions, which have created a negative environment for both local and international investors.

“Real estate has fallen due to the fear of Hydra,” Owaisi said, implying that fears related to both economic and political uncertainty have discouraged investments in the state’s property market. “Real estate investments are not even coming to Telangana,” he added, further stressing the impact of this situation on the state’s overall development prospects.

Owaisi also emphasized that the state government should focus on building trust, improving its economic environment, and addressing such fears to regain investor confidence. According to Owaisi, the image of Telangana needs to be restored for the state to realize its full potential and attract both national and international investments.