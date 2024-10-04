Akhil Akkineni Slams Minister Konda Surekha: Unforgivable Behavior, I Won’t Stay Silent

Hyderabad: Actor Akhil Akkineni has issued a strong and direct response to recent comments made by Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, calling them baseless, ridiculous, offensive, and immoral. Akhil expressed his deep disappointment with her statements, accusing her of abandoning social values and welfare responsibilities.

In a stern message, Akhil condemned the minister’s behavior, describing it as shameful and unforgivable. “As a member of the affected family, I will not remain silent. People like her have no place in this society,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to speaking out against such conduct.

While the exact nature of Konda Surekha’s remarks was not elaborated upon by Akhil, his strong reaction has drawn attention across political and social circles, highlighting the intensifying tensions between the two public figures.

This statement from Akhil Akkineni comes as a clear sign that he intends to challenge what he views as unacceptable behavior, suggesting that the issue may escalate further in the days to come.