Akhilesh Yadav and his party know nothing other than criticising: Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, saying the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his party only knew how to criticise people.

“Akhilesh Yadav and his party know nothing other than criticising. The situation in Bengal is dire, and a woman has been subjected to a heinous crime, but Akhilesh Yadav has not said a word. Nor has anyone from the INDI alliance spoken up,” said Vij.

Regarding Champai Soren joining the BJP, he said, “Anyone who wants to reach the developed India of 2047 will have to secure a seat in the BJP’s vehicle.”

Vij expressed happiness over the victory of NDA alliance candidates in 11 out of 12 Rajya Sabha seats, saying that the number of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in the Rajya Sabha has also increased. This will make it easier to pass the bills.

Regarding the Jananayak Janata Party forming an alliance with the Aaj Samaj Party and INLD’s alliance with BSP to contest elections, he said, “When the kite-flying season comes, everyone wants to fly a kite, but their kites are already cut. They do not have the strength to fly a kite. Only the Bharatiya Janata Party’s kite will fly.”