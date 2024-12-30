Akshay Kumar Praises PM Modi’s Vision for Media and Entertainment Sector

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his versatile roles and blockbuster hits, recently applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his forward-thinking approach towards the media and entertainment industry.

Akshay Kumar Supports WAVES 2025 Summit

On Monday, Akshay took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for PM Modi’s initiatives. The actor re-shared a tweet from the Prime Minister, who announced the WAVES 2025 Film and Entertainment Summit, welcoming global participation in this grand event.

Akshay wrote:

“Now this is PM @narendramodi ji’s vision towards promoting the Media & Entertainment sector. Quite a wonderful idea. WAVES 2025 summit will hopefully be a fabulous global forum to have the entire entertainment industry come and grow together.”

The WAVES 2025 Summit is envisioned as a platform to showcase India’s rich cinematic culture while fostering collaboration between international and domestic entertainment industries.

Akshay Kumar’s Personal Celebrations

Amid his professional engagements, Akshay Kumar also made headlines for his heartfelt posts about his family.

Birthday Tribute to Twinkle Khanna

On December 29, Akshay celebrated his wife Twinkle Khanna’s birthday with a touching Instagram post. Sharing a playful video that juxtaposed her serene public persona with her fun-loving private side, Akshay captured the essence of their relationship.

The video began with Twinkle basking in the sunlight, followed by clips of her dancing energetically at home. In the caption, Akshay wrote:

“Happy Birthday, Tina. You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favorite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like it. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na.”

Also Read | Akshay Kumar cheers for ‘trophy wife’ Twinkle: She earns her own accolades

Celebrating Aarav’s Birthday

Earlier, Akshay and Twinkle celebrated their son Aarav’s birthday. Both parents shared heartfelt posts on Instagram, offering glimpses of their family safari outing. Akshay’s post featured a picture of the trio in a safari vehicle, capturing a cherished family moment.

Akshay Kumar’s Busy Year

2023 has been a packed year for Akshay Kumar, who recently starred in Singham Again. The actor continues to balance his flourishing career with his personal life, winning hearts both on and off the screen.

Why WAVES 2025 Matters

The WAVES 2025 Summit aligns with India’s growing influence in the global entertainment industry. By promoting cultural exchange and technological innovation, this initiative is expected to propel India’s media and entertainment sector to new heights. Akshay Kumar’s endorsement further underscores the industry’s excitement around this visionary project.