Akshay Kumar Soars High This Makar Sankranti with Paresh Rawal on Bhooth Bangla Set

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating the festive spirit of Makar Sankranti in a unique way, flying kites on the sets of his upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla with actor Paresh Rawal. The actor, who was last seen in Singham Again, shared a fun moment with his fans on Instagram, capturing the duo enjoying the vibrant tradition of kite flying.

In the video shared on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar can be seen flying a kite, while Paresh Rawal holds the manjha (kite string). Akshay captioned the post, “Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @pareshrawalofficial. Here’s to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan, and Bihu.”

Bhooth Bangla: A Comedy-Horror Adventure with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

Bhooth Bangla brings together Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and director Priyadarshan, who have previously delivered iconic films such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala. This upcoming movie is expected to be a perfect blend of thrills and comedy, exploring the haunted house genre with a humorous twist. Fans are excited to see Akshay Kumar’s impeccable comic timing in the film, which promises to be both entertaining and thrilling.

The film’s shooting is currently underway in Jaipur, where the outdoor shoots at the city’s iconic locations are expected to add a rich cultural backdrop to the movie.

Production Details of Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali, with the story written by Akash A Kaushik. The screenplay is penned by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, and dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

Bhooth Bangla is slated for release on April 2, 2026, and fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting collaboration.

Also Read: Behind the Scenes of Sky Force: How Sara Ali Khan Prepared for Her Powerful Role

Akshay Kumar’s Family Time in Jaipur

In addition to his work on Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar recently spent some quality time with his family. He flew to Jaipur with wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, and daughter Nitara to celebrate the New Year. A video showcasing their fun family time has been making waves on social media.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bhooth Bangla and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects.