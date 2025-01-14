Behind the Scenes of Sky Force: How Sara Ali Khan Prepared for Her Powerful Role

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan is all set to impress audiences with her upcoming role in the highly anticipated historical war drama, Sky Force. The trailer has already garnered praise, and fans are eager to see her performance on the big screen.

A Grounded Approach to Acting

Sources close to the project have revealed how Sara Ali Khan prepared for her character in Sky Force. In an effort to fully connect with her role, Sara adopted a grounded and focused approach during filming. “Sara used to sit quietly on set, immersing herself in her script and ensuring she was emotionally grounded for key scenes. She deliberately avoided distractions like her phone to maintain focus and stay in character,” a source shared.

Sara Ali Khan’s Role in Sky Force

In Sky Force, Sara Ali Khan plays the role of a soldier’s wife, a strong yet humble woman navigating hope and uncertainty. The actress’s portrayal promises to evoke deep emotions, as she embodies the complexities of a wife waiting for her husband, played by Veer Pahariya. The film also stars Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, with Nimrat Kaur portraying his wife. The supporting cast includes Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari.

Music, Cinematography, and More

Produced by Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and Leo Films UK Production, Sky Force will feature music by Tanishk Bagchi and Justin Varghese, with cinematography by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Projects

In addition to Sky Force, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and others. Sara has also joined forces with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled drama, adding to her growing list of exciting projects.