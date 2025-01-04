Akshay Kumar to Begin Filming ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in Jaipur: What to Expect

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to begin the next schedule of his upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ on Sunday, with filming to take place in the picturesque city of Jaipur.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Collaborate Again for ‘Bhooth Bangla’

For this exciting project, Akshay Kumar is reuniting with the talented director Priyadarshan. The duo has previously delivered several iconic Bollywood hits such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Garam Masala’, and more, and fans are eager to see their latest collaboration.

New Filming Schedule in Jaipur

After filming the first part of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in Mumbai last month, the team will now head to Jaipur for the next phase of production. Known for its rich history and stunning architecture, the Pink City is expected to provide a beautiful cultural backdrop for the film’s outdoor shoots. The movie is set to bring a thrilling and hilarious exploration of the haunted house genre, combining scares with comedy.

What to Expect from Bhooth Bangla

‘Bhooth Bangla’ promises to deliver a perfect mix of thrills and laughter. Akshay Kumar, renowned for his impeccable comic timing, will bring his signature charm to the character, while Priyadarshan’s direction will offer a fresh, engaging cinematic experience. The film is expected to feature several outdoor shoots at Jaipur’s iconic locations, adding local flavor and enhancing its visual appeal.

Behind the Scenes of Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, alongside Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali, with the story written by Akash A Kaushik. The screenplay is penned by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, while the dialogues are also written by Rohan Shankar.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ is scheduled to hit cinemas on April 2, 2026, promising to be a major treat for fans of both Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan.

Akshay Kumar’s Family Time in Jaipur

Before diving into his busy filming schedule, Akshay Kumar took some time off to enjoy a family holiday in Jaipur with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and children, Aarav and Nitara. The family celebrated the New Year together, and a video of Akshay enjoying a ride in the Jhalana Leopard Safari in Jaipur surfaced on social media. Akshay also celebrated his wife’s 51st birthday on December 29 with a special social media post, showcasing Twinkle’s contrasting personality traits in an Instagram video.

Stay tuned for more updates on ‘Bhooth Bangla’ as Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan bring this exciting horror-comedy to life!