Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pictures of Taimur Doing ‘Maa Ki Seva’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently seen in Singham Again, shared an adorable moment on her Instagram showcasing how her elder son Taimur does her “seva.”

On Saturday, Kareena posted three pictures of Taimur walking in her stilettos with his back to the camera. The young one was seen dressed in a black suit, adding a touch of cuteness to the family moment.

In the caption, Kareena wrote, “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy New Year, friends. More pictures coming soon, stay tuned.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Secret to a Movie’s Success

In addition to sharing family moments, Kareena also gave her insights on what makes a film truly successful in today’s cinematic world. Coming from a long line of film industry veterans, Kareena believes that the secret formula for a successful movie is simple: it must create magic. She stated, “The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success.”

She emphasized that the magic in a movie lies in how it connects with the audience, whether through action, music, or storytelling. “In a movie, there has to be magic. In those 2-2.5 hours, something needs to touch you—whether it’s the action, the music, or the story. That’s what makes it all unforgettable,” Kareena added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Red Sea Film Festival

Kareena recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival, sharing several pictures from her visit on Instagram. Her insights and her presence at prestigious events like these continue to solidify her as a significant figure in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Kareena’s latest project, Singham Again, clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan at the box office, marking another significant moment in her career.