Salman Khan’s Support for Hrithik Roshan During His Debut: A Story of Mentorship and Belief

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Fighter, recently recalled how Salman Khan played a pivotal role in shaping his early career during the making of his debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik Opens Up About Salman’s Mentorship

A throwback video from Hrithik’s appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal has gone viral, showcasing how Salman Khan helped him during his challenging debut phase. Hrithik shared his struggles as an inexperienced actor, particularly how he lacked the time to prepare for his role. “Things got decided that I was going to be in Dad’s next film. I, there was no time, and I was skinny as hell. I was half of this, so you can imagine,” he recalled.

Salman Khan’s Encouragement and Support

In the video, Hrithik revealed that, with little time to get into shape and prepare, he reached out to Salman Khan, who he considered the best in the industry. Hrithik explained, “I called him up just out of the blue. I had to remind him who I was… he just took me in.” Salman Khan not only trained him but also provided significant moral support, motivating Hrithik during his tough times.

Hrithik praised Salman’s belief in him, saying, “Along with training me, the moral support that he gave me was incredible. He was one of the few people who really believed that I would be a phenomenon.”

No Rivalry: A Brotherly Bond

Addressing rumors about competition or insecurity between them, Hrithik made it clear, “When he’s around me, you know, he’s always pushing me. He’s like a brother.”

Upcoming Projects

Hrithik will soon be seen in War 2, where he will share the screen with Telugu superstar NTR Jr. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is set to appear in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is scheduled for release on Eid 2025.