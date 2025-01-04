Saim Ayub Ruled Out for Six Weeks with Ankle Fracture

Cape Town: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks after suffering a right ankle fracture during the opening day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that an MRI conducted on Friday afternoon revealed the fracture. Ayub’s ankle has been immobilized in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot. Although Ayub will not participate further in the ongoing Test, he will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad once the match concludes.

Absence from Upcoming Series and Tournaments

Ayub is set to miss the two-Test series against the West Indies later this month, as well as the tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand in February. His injury also casts doubt on his participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19 and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai.

A Setback for Pakistan’s Rising Star

Ayub’s absence is a significant blow to Pakistan’s cricketing prospects. The rising star was named Player of the Series in Pakistan’s 3-0 ODI victory over South Africa last month, where he scored two centuries in three matches.

Injury Details

The injury occurred while Ayub was fielding in the seventh over of South Africa’s innings, after Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first. Ayub had to be stretchered off the field, and the injury has ruled him out for the immediate future.

Currently, South Africa leads the series 1-0 and has secured a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final after a thrilling two-wicket win in Centurion.