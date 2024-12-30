Al-Baqee Organization Releases Special Postal Stamp Honoring “Rebuild Baqee” Initiative and Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Chapter of the Al-Baqee Organization expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bharat, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, for approving a special postal stamp dedicated to the “Rebuild Baqee” initiative. The postal stamp was officially released today in the presence of distinguished guests and community leaders.

The event took place at Hussainia Nawab Inayath Jung Bahadur, Mandi Mir Alam, Hyderabad. Notable attendees included Dr. Mohd Ilyas Rizvi (IFS), Dr. Iftequar Badar, Al-Baqee (USA) representative Mr. Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, BJP Telangana’s former state spokesperson Dr. Naqvi, Mr. Syed Ali Hussain Zaidi, Mr. Mir Raza Ali, Mr. Mustafa, Mr. Shabbir, and Mr. Irfan. Several religious organizations and community elders also graced the occasion.

The Al-Baqee Organization aims to raise awareness and advocate for the rebuilding of Jannat-ul-Baqee, a historically significant site for the Muslim community. This commemorative stamp reflects the organization’s dedication to preserving cultural and religious heritage while fostering unity and respect across communities.