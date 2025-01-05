Telugu Star Allu Arjun Appears Before Police in Stampede Death Case

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is among the accused in the tragic stampede incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2, appeared before the police in Hyderabad on Sunday.

This appearance complies with the bail conditions imposed by a city court earlier this month.

Bail Conditions and Legal Proceedings

Allu Arjun, listed as Accused No. 11 in the case, was granted regular bail by the court on January 3, 2025. As per the bail terms:

The actor must appear before the investigating officer at the Chikkadpally police station every Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for two months or until the charge sheet is filed, whichever is earlier. He is prohibited from changing his residential address without prior court approval. The court has restricted him from leaving the country without prior permission until the case is resolved.

These conditions follow the actor’s earlier arrest on December 13, 2024, in connection with the case. While he was granted interim bail on December 14, it is set to expire on January 10, 2025.

The Stampede Incident

The unfortunate incident occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The chaos began when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, leading to a stampede-like situation.

Casualties and Injuries:

A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life.

tragically lost her life. Her eight-year-old son sustained injuries during the incident.

The family of the deceased woman subsequently lodged a formal complaint, prompting the registration of a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management.

Charges Filed Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Following the complaint, the Chikkadpally police station registered cases under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India’s revised criminal code. The charges pertain to:

Negligence resulting in death.

Failure to ensure public safety at large-scale events.

Poor crowd management.

Pushpa 2 Premiere: A Crowded Event Gone Wrong

The premiere of Pushpa 2, a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, was one of the most eagerly awaited events in Indian cinema. Fans from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh flocked to Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, overwhelming the venue’s capacity.

Security Lapses Highlighted:

Lack of adequate crowd control measures.

Insufficient deployment of security personnel.

Overselling of tickets, creating an overcrowded environment.

Experts have pointed out that the event’s organizers, along with the actor’s security team, failed to anticipate and manage the massive turnout.

Allu Arjun’s Legal Challenges

Allu Arjun, celebrated for his roles in blockbuster hits like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa: The Rise, faces a challenging legal battle. Despite his immense popularity and support from fans, the case has cast a shadow over his reputation.

Legal experts suggest that while the actor may not be directly responsible for the tragic incident, his high-profile presence at the event and his association with the premiere make him accountable under public safety laws.

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s Regular Bail Petition Decision Pending in Nampally Court, High Tension in the Case

Fan Reactions and Public Sentiment

The incident has sparked mixed reactions among fans and the general public:

Supporters of Allu Arjun argue that the stampede was an unfortunate accident and not a result of deliberate negligence.

argue that the stampede was an unfortunate accident and not a result of deliberate negligence. Critics believe that the actor and the event organizers should have taken greater precautions to ensure crowd safety.

Social media platforms are abuzz with debates, with hashtags like #JusticeForVictim and #SupportAlluArjun trending.

What’s Next in the Case?

The Telangana High Court is set to review the case following the expiration of Allu Arjun’s interim bail on January 10, 2025. Meanwhile, the Chikkadpally police are expediting their investigation and working to file a comprehensive charge sheet.