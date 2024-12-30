Allu Arjun Bail Plea in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Court Reserves Order Until January 3

Hyderabad: The Nampally Criminal Court in Hyderabad has reserved its order on the bail plea of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in connection with the Pushpa 2 stampede case. The verdict is expected to be pronounced on January 3, 2025, following the court’s deliberation of arguments presented by both the actor’s legal team and the police.

The tragic incident, which occurred on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre on RTC X Roads in Hyderabad, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and injuries to her 8-year-old son during a stampede-like situation at the Pushpa 2 premiere. Fans had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor, leading to the chaos.

Arguments in Court

Representing Allu Arjun, senior advocate Niranjan Reddy argued that the actor could not be held directly responsible for the stampede and sought relief from charges of culpable homicide. The prosecution, however, opposed the bail plea, filing a counter-petition and citing negligence on the part of Allu Arjun’s team and the theatre management.

Case Details

The Chikkadpally police registered a case against Allu Arjun (Accused No. 11), his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s family.

The actor was arrested on December 13 and subsequently granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 14 for a four-week period.

Allu Arjun appeared before the Nampally Court via video conference on December 27 to appeal for regular bail.

What’s Next?

The court’s decision on January 3 will determine whether Allu Arjun will be granted regular bail in the case. The incident has sparked significant debate about crowd management at high-profile events and the responsibilities of celebrities during public appearances.