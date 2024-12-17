Amazon to create 2 million jobs in India by 2025

Hyderabad: Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has created 1.4 million direct and indirect jobs in India and on track to create 2 million jobs in the country by 2025.



These jobs are across industries like IT, ecommerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation, skill development, and more, the e-commerce company said in a release on Tuesday.

The company has also enabled nearly $13 billion in e-commerce exports and enabled over 12 million small businesses to be a part of India’s digital economy.



At its inaugural Smbhav Summit in 2020, Amazon had pledged to digitize 10 million small businesses, enable $20 billion in cumulative exports, and create 2 million direct and indirect jobs in India by 2025.

The Company is on track to fulfil these pledges, with significant progress already achieved.



‘Over the last 4-5 years, we have invested significant time and effort towards the pledges we announced at the inaugural Smbhav Summit in 2020. We are humbled to share that we have hit our pledge to digitize 10 million small businesses one year ahead of time and have enabled over 12 million small businesses to become a part of India’s digital economy.



We have enabled nearly $13 billion in cumulative exports and have created nearly 1.4 million direct and indirect jobs in India”, said Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India.



The company has now increased its exports pledge four-fold, planning to enable $80 billion in cumulative exports by 2030, Samir added.