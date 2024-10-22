Ambassador of Oman Explores Sustainable Innovations at BTR Greens MAK Projects in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: His Excellency Issa Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani, the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, visited the BTR Greens MAK Projects today to explore advancements in sustainable development. The Ambassador expressed admiration for the innovative Canadian Wood Villa project, an eco-friendly wooden villa initiative that caught his attention for its potential to be replicated in Oman.

The high-level delegation, led by H.E. Issa Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani, held extensive discussions with officials from BTR Greens MAK Projects, led by H.E. Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad. The discussions focused on sustainability, durability, cost-effectiveness, and the feasibility of maintaining wood structures in desert environments. The meeting also opened up opportunities for potential collaboration to introduce integrated housing projects with sustainable features in Oman.

Developed in collaboration with Canadian Woods, a crown corporation of the Government of British Columbia, the Canadian Wood Villa embodies cutting-edge sustainable construction practices. The project showcases eco-friendly materials, positioning itself as a benchmark for resource-efficient building.

In a further step to strengthen diplomatic relations and foster sustainable initiatives, H.E. Issa Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani extended an invitation to Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan to visit Oman for discussions on future collaboration.

The visit concluded with a dinner hosted by Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan in honor of the Ambassador and his delegation. The event was attended by notable dignitaries including Shri Ayodhya Ram Reddy, MP Rajya Sabha; Shri NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd.; and N. Balram, IRS, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).