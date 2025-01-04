Amid Divorce Rumours, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Mumbai: The divorce rumours surrounding dancer-social media influencer Dhanashree Verma and her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal have resurfaced after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Yuzvendra has gone a step further, removing all photos that featured Dhanashree, while she continues to have pictures with him despite unfollowing him.

Unfollow and Cryptic Posts Spark Divorce Speculation

The couple’s relationship has been under the microscope since 2023, when Dhanashree removed ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram handle. The speculation grew when Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, “New life loading.”

Dhanashree, aged 28, and Yuzvendra got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurugram, Haryana, in December of the same year.

Dhanashree’s Rise to Fame

Dhanashree Verma, a popular dancer, gained fame through her fusion dance performances that blend traditional Indian dance forms with contemporary styles. She became a household name after choreographing the viral dance sequence for the song “Vaathi Coming” in the 2021 Tamil film Master, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

In addition, Dhanashree was a finalist on the eleventh season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a dance reality show judged by Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora. The winners were Manisha Rani and her partner Ashutosh Pawar.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cricket Career

Yuzvendra Chahal, 34, is a prominent leg-spinner who represents India in white-ball cricket. He also plays for Haryana in domestic cricket and for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for his skills as a leg-break bowler, Chahal made history as the second-ever player and the first Indian to take a 6-wicket haul in T20I cricket. He is also a former international chess player who represented India in the sport.

As of now, both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra have remained silent about the speculations surrounding their relationship, leaving their followers to ponder the future of their marriage.