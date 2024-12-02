Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit’s Lookalikes Groove to ‘Makhna,’ Internet Amazed

A viral video has left social media buzzing, showcasing what many initially believed to be Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit dancing to their iconic song, Makhna. However, the stars of the video are their incredible doppelgangers.

The clip, shared by Shashikant Pedwal on Instagram, features him and Madhu Sharma – striking lookalikes of Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit – recreating the popular track from the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Their uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood icons and their flawless performance of the song’s signature dance moves have captivated viewers. The video has already garnered over three million views, with fans flooding the comments section with humorous and amazed reactions.

One user commented, “Looked more real than the real ones!” while another wrote, “For a second, I thought it was Madhuri ma’am, but then I had to double-check!” Others chimed in with praise, calling the performance “fabulous” and “same same but different.”

The original song, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Govinda, remains a fan favorite, and this video has brought back a wave of nostalgia – even if it’s not the real deal. Shashikant Pedwal and Madhu Sharma’s impressive portrayal has successfully entertained fans and had them doing double takes.

Social media users are loving this light-hearted homage to the Bollywood classic, proving once again that good music and timeless performances transcend generations.