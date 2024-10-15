Amrapali Kata and Telangana IAS Officers to File Lunch Motion in High Court Over DoPT Transfer Orders

In a significant move, IAS officers from the Telangana cadre, including Amrapali, Vakati Karuna, Vani Prasad, and Srijana, are preparing to file a lunch motion petition in the High Court tomorrow in response to a ruling by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The officers convened with a government advisor to discuss the implications of the CAT ruling, which ordered the allocation of several IAS officers to Andhra Pradesh by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The central government had issued directives to transfer these officers, prompting them to seek relief from the tribunal.

The IAS officers have filed separate petitions in the CAT, urging the tribunal to annul the DoPT orders and allow them to continue their service in Telangana. They emphasize their commitment to serving in their home state and argue that the transfers are unjustified.

The CAT is expected to hear the officers’ petitions on Tuesday, and their outcome may have significant implications for the future of administrative appointments within the region. The situation has sparked discussions about the rights of IAS officers concerning their postings and the jurisdiction of the DoPT in making such decisions.

As the officers await the tribunal’s decision, the case highlights the ongoing complexities within the IAS framework and the challenges faced by officials navigating transfers across state lines.