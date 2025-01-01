Hyderabad

An exemplary achievement by SRZ Maahir-ul-Quran Hyderabad’s founder and president, Hazrat Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid

Hazrat Maulana Ghiyas Ahmad Rashadi Sahib, President of Safah Bait-ul-Mal and Manbar-Mihrab Foundation, was felicitated for his completion of the Tafsir al-Quran by Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid Sahib and his brothers.

Syed Mubashir1 January 2025 - 18:14
An exemplary achievement by SRZ Maahir-ul-Quran Hyderabad's founder and president, Hazrat Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid
An exemplary achievement by SRZ Maahir-ul-Quran Hyderabad's founder and president, Hazrat Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid

On the evening of December 31, 2024, a grand “Shab-e-Noor” Quranic Recitation event was held at the vast Dar-ul-Shifa Football Ground in the city. The event was presided over by Ustaad-ul-Qura’ Hazrat Maulana Qari Muhammad Ali Khan Sahib (may his blessings last) with the patronage of Mufti Hafiz Sadiq Mohiuddin Sahib (may his blessings last). The event featured renowned internationally acclaimed Qaris from the city, who presented their recitations.

Hazrat Maulana Jafar Pasha Sahib, Hazrat Maulana Hassan Farooq Sahib, respected Mir Zulfiqar Sahib (Charminar MLA), and respected Riyaz-ul-Hassan Afandi Sahib (MLC) participated as distinguished guests.

The Qaris presented their remarkable recitations until 2 AM, with a large crowd of both common people and elites in attendance.

Hazrat Maulana Ghiyas Ahmad Rashadi Sahib, President of Safah Bait-ul-Mal and Manbar-Mihrab Foundation, was felicitated for his completion of the Tafsir al-Quran by Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid Sahib and his brothers.

The program concluded with a special prayer from Ustaad-ul-Qura’ Hazrat Maulana Qari Muhammad Ali Khan Sahib.

Tags
Syed Mubashir1 January 2025 - 18:14

Related Articles

South Central Railway Introduces New MMTS Timetable with Expanded Services

South Central Railway Introduces New MMTS Timetable with Expanded Services

1 January 2025 - 18:06
Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet

Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet

1 January 2025 - 17:50
High Court Blasts Ranganath for Unjustified Demolitions in Khajaguda

High Court Blasts Ranganath for Unjustified Demolitions in Khajaguda

1 January 2025 - 17:35
2,642 Motorists Caught for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad During New Year Celebration

2,642 Motorists Caught for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad During New Year Celebration

1 January 2025 - 17:24
Back to top button