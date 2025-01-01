An exemplary achievement by SRZ Maahir-ul-Quran Hyderabad’s founder and president, Hazrat Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid

On the evening of December 31, 2024, a grand “Shab-e-Noor” Quranic Recitation event was held at the vast Dar-ul-Shifa Football Ground in the city. The event was presided over by Ustaad-ul-Qura’ Hazrat Maulana Qari Muhammad Ali Khan Sahib (may his blessings last) with the patronage of Mufti Hafiz Sadiq Mohiuddin Sahib (may his blessings last). The event featured renowned internationally acclaimed Qaris from the city, who presented their recitations.

Hazrat Maulana Jafar Pasha Sahib, Hazrat Maulana Hassan Farooq Sahib, respected Mir Zulfiqar Sahib (Charminar MLA), and respected Riyaz-ul-Hassan Afandi Sahib (MLC) participated as distinguished guests.

The Qaris presented their remarkable recitations until 2 AM, with a large crowd of both common people and elites in attendance.

Hazrat Maulana Ghiyas Ahmad Rashadi Sahib, President of Safah Bait-ul-Mal and Manbar-Mihrab Foundation, was felicitated for his completion of the Tafsir al-Quran by Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid Sahib and his brothers.

The program concluded with a special prayer from Ustaad-ul-Qura’ Hazrat Maulana Qari Muhammad Ali Khan Sahib.