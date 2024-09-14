Ananya Panday to perform at IIFA Awards 2024

New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday is set to perform at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabhi.

The three-day award gala returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year and will be held from September 27 to 29.

Superstar Shah Rukh will host the award ceremony with filmmaker Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. There will also be performances by veteran actor Rekha and stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be performing at the IIFA Awards this year! The energy, the celebration, and the love for Indian cinema that IIFA brings is unmatched. Having had the honour to perform before, I know how magical the iconic IIFA stage feels, and I’m excited to bring something exciting and special for the global audience,” Panday said in a statment.

“It’s an incredible platform that unites our Indian cinema lovers from all over the world, and I can’t wait to be part of this unforgettable night once again at Yas Island, Abu DhabI,” the 25-year-old actor added.

Panday was most recently seen in the Prime Video series “Call Me Bae”, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Her next film is cyber-thriller movie “CTRL”, which marks her maiden collaboration with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.