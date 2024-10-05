Andhra PradeshNews

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates centralised kitchen in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tirumala hills.

5 October 2024
Naidu stayed here on Friday night and offered “Pattu Vastralu” (silk robes) on behalf of the state government to Lord Venkateswara on the first day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams. The CM also launched Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams calendar and diary for 2025.

