Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s brother critical

Hyderabad: Former TDP MLA and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s brother N Ramamurthy Naidu, who is undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital here, is critical, hospital sources said on Saturday.

Ramamurthy Naidu was admitted to hospital three days ago with cardio-respiratory issues and was on a ventilator, sources said.

He represented Chandragiri assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1994-99.