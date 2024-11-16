Andhra Pradesh
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s brother critical
Former TDP MLA and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's brother N Ramamurthy Naidu, who is undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital here, is critical, hospital sources said on Saturday.
Ramamurthy Naidu was admitted to hospital three days ago with cardio-respiratory issues and was on a ventilator, sources said.
Ramamurthy Naidu was admitted to hospital three days ago with cardio-respiratory issues and was on a ventilator, sources said.
He represented Chandragiri assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1994-99.