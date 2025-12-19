Andhra CM Naidu meets FM Sitharaman, seeks Centre’s support for various projects

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday and sought substantial central support for various projects.

These included the Purvodaya programme, the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme works, a transformative horticulture development package for Rayalaseema, and urgent assistance for the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project to address persistent drought conditions in several districts.

CM Naidu emphasised that the Purvodaya initiative is crucial for realising the Viksit Bharat vision, as it supports the holistic development of eastern states and strengthens India’s national economic growth.

Also Read: Kukatpally Encroachment Removal Drive, Illegal Roadside Sheds Cleared Near New RTO Office

According to an official release here, the Chief Minister explained that Purvodaya funds are essential for improving rural connectivity, modernising irrigation systems, developing infrastructure, expanding industrial corridors, establishing food-processing clusters, and enhancing healthcare and education facilities.

Stressing that these interventions would significantly expand economic opportunities in rural Andhra Pradesh, he requested the Centre to prioritise State-specific needs and simplify administrative norms to ensure smooth implementation of Purvodaya projects.

The Chief Minister also sought the expeditious release of funds under the SASCI scheme for several important projects. He requested immediate support for the construction of the Unity Mall in Visakhapatnam, the reconstruction of the historic Havelock Bridge under Akhanda Godavari, the Gandikota Tourism Project, and the completion of three working women’s hostels in different districts.

Emphasising that Andhra Pradesh is currently experiencing severe financial constraints, he said the financial support from the Centre is critical for the development of roads, MSME parks, irrigation works, housing projects and healthcare infrastructure. He requested the Union Minister to allocate Rs 10,054 crore under the SASCI scheme for the 2025-26 financial year.

CM Naidu further submitted a comprehensive memorandum seeking a dedicated horticulture development package for Rayalaseema.

He informed the Union Minister that Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts collectively cultivate 18 globally demanded horticulture crops, and that 93 horticulture clusters spread across eight districts currently support nearly 33.7 lakh farmers directly and indirectly. He said the state plans to expand horticulture cultivation from 8.48 lakh hectares to 12.28 lakh hectares by 2029.

To support large-scale exports from the region, he stressed the need to strengthen water resources and build world-class logistics infrastructure, including roads, rail connectivity, ports and air-cargo facilities.

The Chief Minister said that transforming Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub would require Rs 41,000 crore over the next three years and would help increase farmers’ annual incomes from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh. He urged the Centre to announce the Rayalaseema Horticulture Development Package in the 2026-27 Union Budget.

The Chief Minister also sought robust central assistance for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project, which aims to divert 200 TMC of floodwaters from the Godavari to drought-hit regions. He said the project would ensure a reliable irrigation and drinking-water supply for Prakasam, Rayalaseema and Nellore districts.

CM Naidu informed the Union Minister that a preliminary project report had already been submitted to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry and that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be submitted immediately upon receiving approval.

Requesting support similar to what was earlier extended for Amaravati capital works, the Chief Minister appealed for necessary allocations for the project in the 2026-27 Union Budget.