Kukatpally Encroachment Removal Drive, Illegal Roadside Sheds Cleared Near New RTO Office
Encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally as GHMC and Traffic Police clear illegal sheds near the new RTO office road to ease traffic and improve public safety.
GHMC and Traffic Police carried out a major encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally, clearing illegal roadside sheds near the newly opened RTO office to ease traffic congestion and ensure public safety.
Table of Contents
Encroachment Removal Drive in Kukatpally to Ease Traffic
A major encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally was conducted on Thursday following complaints of illegal roadside sheds causing traffic congestion near the newly opened RTO office road.
The action was taken to restore smooth traffic flow and improve safety for commuters in the busy Kukatpally area.
Also Read: Zero Tolerance on Illegal Encroachments: Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin Warns Against Waqf Land Violations in Hyderabad
Illegal Sheds Removed Near New RTO Office Road
The encroachments had come up recently after the opening of the new RTO office, with several unauthorized sheds occupying road space.
Key details of the drive:
- Location: New RTO Office Road, Kukatpally
- Area: Backside of Metro Cash & Carry
- Issue: Road encroachment by illegal sheds
- Action: Complete removal of unauthorized structures
These sheds were built by occupying public road space, leading to frequent traffic bottlenecks.
GHMC and Traffic Police Conduct Joint Operation
The encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally was carried out jointly by:
- GHMC officials
- Traffic Police Kukatpally
- ADCP Traffic, Medchal
- ACP Traffic, Kukatpally
- SHO, Kukatpally Traffic
Officials coordinated closely to ensure the drive was completed smoothly without disruption to essential traffic movement.
Focus on Public Safety and Smooth Traffic Flow
Authorities said the main objective of the drive was to:
- Clear illegal roadside encroachments
- Improve traffic movement
- Ensure public safety
- Provide a safer commute for daily road users
Officials warned that strict action will continue against any fresh encroachments in the area.
Clear Roads, Better Commute for Kukatpally Residents
The Kukatpally encroachment removal drive has brought relief to motorists and pedestrians who were facing daily traffic issues near the new RTO office.
Officials stated that regular monitoring will be carried out to prevent the re-emergence of illegal structures.
The encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally reflects the authorities’ commitment to maintaining clear roads and safer commuting conditions. GHMC and Traffic Police have reiterated that road encroachments will not be tolerated anywhere in the city.