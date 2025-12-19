Kukatpally Encroachment Removal Drive: Illegal Roadside Sheds Cleared Near New RTO Office

GHMC and Traffic Police carried out a major encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally, clearing illegal roadside sheds near the newly opened RTO office to ease traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

Encroachment Removal Drive in Kukatpally to Ease Traffic

A major encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally was conducted on Thursday following complaints of illegal roadside sheds causing traffic congestion near the newly opened RTO office road.

The action was taken to restore smooth traffic flow and improve safety for commuters in the busy Kukatpally area.

Illegal Sheds Removed Near New RTO Office Road

The encroachments had come up recently after the opening of the new RTO office, with several unauthorized sheds occupying road space.

Key details of the drive:

Location: New RTO Office Road, Kukatpally

Area: Backside of Metro Cash & Carry

Issue: Road encroachment by illegal sheds

Action: Complete removal of unauthorized structures

These sheds were built by occupying public road space, leading to frequent traffic bottlenecks.

GHMC and Traffic Police Conduct Joint Operation

The encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally was carried out jointly by:

GHMC officials

Traffic Police Kukatpally

ADCP Traffic, Medchal

ACP Traffic, Kukatpally

SHO, Kukatpally Traffic

Officials coordinated closely to ensure the drive was completed smoothly without disruption to essential traffic movement.

🚨 ENCROACHMENT REMOVAL DRIVE – KUKATPALLY 🚨



In coordination with GHMC, a special drive was conducted near the new RTO Office Road (backside of Metro Cash & Carry), Kukatpally.



Led by ADCP Traffic Medchal Officer & ACP Traffic Kukatpally Officer , along with SHO, Kukatpally… pic.twitter.com/3m5yi3UwBo — Cyberabad Traffic Police (@CYBTRAFFIC) December 19, 2025

Focus on Public Safety and Smooth Traffic Flow

Authorities said the main objective of the drive was to:

Clear illegal roadside encroachments

Improve traffic movement

Ensure public safety

Provide a safer commute for daily road users

Officials warned that strict action will continue against any fresh encroachments in the area.

Clear Roads, Better Commute for Kukatpally Residents

The Kukatpally encroachment removal drive has brought relief to motorists and pedestrians who were facing daily traffic issues near the new RTO office.

Officials stated that regular monitoring will be carried out to prevent the re-emergence of illegal structures.

The encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally reflects the authorities’ commitment to maintaining clear roads and safer commuting conditions. GHMC and Traffic Police have reiterated that road encroachments will not be tolerated anywhere in the city.