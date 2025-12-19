Hyderabad

Kukatpally Encroachment Removal Drive, Illegal Roadside Sheds Cleared Near New RTO Office

Encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally as GHMC and Traffic Police clear illegal sheds near the new RTO office road to ease traffic and improve public safety.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 December 2025 - 17:41
Kukatpally Encroachment Removal Drive: Illegal Roadside Sheds Cleared Near New RTO Office
Kukatpally Encroachment Removal Drive: Illegal Roadside Sheds Cleared Near New RTO Office

Join WhatsApp

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

GHMC and Traffic Police carried out a major encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally, clearing illegal roadside sheds near the newly opened RTO office to ease traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

Encroachment Removal Drive in Kukatpally to Ease Traffic

A major encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally was conducted on Thursday following complaints of illegal roadside sheds causing traffic congestion near the newly opened RTO office road.

The action was taken to restore smooth traffic flow and improve safety for commuters in the busy Kukatpally area.

Also Read: Zero Tolerance on Illegal Encroachments: Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin Warns Against Waqf Land Violations in Hyderabad

Illegal Sheds Removed Near New RTO Office Road

The encroachments had come up recently after the opening of the new RTO office, with several unauthorized sheds occupying road space.

Key details of the drive:

  • Location: New RTO Office Road, Kukatpally
  • Area: Backside of Metro Cash & Carry
  • Issue: Road encroachment by illegal sheds
  • Action: Complete removal of unauthorized structures

These sheds were built by occupying public road space, leading to frequent traffic bottlenecks.

GHMC and Traffic Police Conduct Joint Operation

The encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally was carried out jointly by:

  • GHMC officials
  • Traffic Police Kukatpally
  • ADCP Traffic, Medchal
  • ACP Traffic, Kukatpally
  • SHO, Kukatpally Traffic

Officials coordinated closely to ensure the drive was completed smoothly without disruption to essential traffic movement.

Focus on Public Safety and Smooth Traffic Flow

Authorities said the main objective of the drive was to:

  • Clear illegal roadside encroachments
  • Improve traffic movement
  • Ensure public safety
  • Provide a safer commute for daily road users

Officials warned that strict action will continue against any fresh encroachments in the area.

Clear Roads, Better Commute for Kukatpally Residents

The Kukatpally encroachment removal drive has brought relief to motorists and pedestrians who were facing daily traffic issues near the new RTO office.

Officials stated that regular monitoring will be carried out to prevent the re-emergence of illegal structures.

The encroachment removal drive in Kukatpally reflects the authorities’ commitment to maintaining clear roads and safer commuting conditions. GHMC and Traffic Police have reiterated that road encroachments will not be tolerated anywhere in the city.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 December 2025 - 17:41
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button