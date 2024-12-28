Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Warns Against Attacks on Government Officials

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has issued a stern warning against political leaders who obstruct or attack government officials on duty, emphasizing that such behavior will attract strict action.

The Deputy CM made these remarks during a visit to Kadapa RIMS Hospital, where he met Jawahar Babu, a Dalit government official who was allegedly assaulted by a local YSRCP leader, C Sudarshan Reddy, in Annamayya district.

Details of the Incident

According to Pawan Kalyan, Sudarshan Reddy, along with several others, attacked Gaaliveedu Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Jawahar Babu for refusing to hand over the keys to an official room.

Babu was reportedly locked in a room, thrashed, and subjected to casteist slurs and death threats.

Kalyan revealed that this is not Reddy’s first offense, citing previous attacks on officials such as Sekhar Naik, Pratap, and Srinivas Reddy.

Deputy CM’s Strong Stand

Speaking to reporters, Kalyan condemned the attack, stating, “If you (political leaders) attack officials with arrogance, we will ensure you receive fitting punishment.”

He criticized the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) , claiming that some of its leaders had not learned humility despite being reduced to just 11 seats in recent elections.

Measures to Prevent Future Incidents

The Deputy Chief Minister has directed senior district officials to take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring. He stressed that attacks on government officials will not be tolerated under any circumstances and assured the public that justice will be served.

Key Highlights

Incident Location: Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh.

Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh. Victim: Jawahar Babu, MPDO.

Jawahar Babu, MPDO. Accused: C Sudarshan Reddy, YSRCP leader.

C Sudarshan Reddy, YSRCP leader. Charges: Assault, casteist slurs, and death threats.

Political Implications

This incident adds to growing concerns about the conduct of certain political leaders in Andhra Pradesh. Kalyan’s strong response signals the government’s intent to uphold the rule of law and protect officials from undue political interference.

