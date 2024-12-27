Andhra Pradesh’s Rural Woes: Dolies Replace Ambulances in Remote Villages

Visakhapatnam: The struggles of people in remote areas of Andhra Pradesh continue as residents are forced to rely on traditional dolies (makeshift stretchers) to transport patients to hospitals due to a lack of proper roads and transportation facilities.

Pregnant Woman Carried Through Muddy Roads in Alluri District

In Chintapalli, Alluri Seetharama Raju District, a pregnant woman named Lakshmi had to be carried in a dolus through muddy, rain-soaked roads to reach a hospital. The absence of motorable roads posed a severe risk to her health and safety, highlighting the dire need for infrastructure development in the region.

Elderly Man Carried Across Flooded Stream in Paderu

In another incident near Paderu, an elderly man suffering from a severe illness was transported using a dolus by his family members. The family had to cross a flooded stream, risking their lives to ensure he reached medical care on time.

Appeal for Better Infrastructure

The recurring use of dolies in the region has sparked outrage among residents, who are now urging authorities to address the issue. Deputy Chief Minister has been called upon to intervene and ensure road connectivity to these remote areas.

Pawan Kalyan Urged to Take Action

Local residents and activists have also reached out to Jana Sena Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, requesting his immediate attention to end the plight of doli journeys. They emphasized the need for urgent road development to prevent further hardships.

These incidents underscore the critical challenges faced by people in Andhra Pradesh’s tribal and remote areas. Improved road infrastructure is essential to provide timely medical assistance and ensure the well-being of residents. As these stories garner attention, residents hope for swift action from the government to put an end to their struggles.