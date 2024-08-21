Andhra Horror: Man Throws Burning Matchstick Ignites Spilled Petrol, Sparks Major Fire: Video

Hyderabad: A sudden fire broke out in Kalyandurg after a man accidentally dropped a lit beedi on petrol that had leaked from a can. The incident occurred when a person was carrying petrol in a can, which fell and spilled onto the road.

Unaware of the spill, another man ignited his beedi and carelessly tossed the lit matchstick onto the road, causing the petrol to catch fire instantly.

The flames quickly spread, engulfing nearby parked bikes and causing significant damage.

The incident has raised concerns about safety and the need for caution when handling flammable substances in public areas.