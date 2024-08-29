Andhra News | 2 YSRCP Rajya Sabha members resign from House

New Delhi: Two YSRCP members of the Rajya Sabha — Beedha Mastan Rao Jadhav and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi — have tendered their resignation from House membership, parliamentary sources said on Friday.

Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted their resignation, they said.

Mastan Rao, whose term was to end in June 2028, had switched from the TDP to the YSRCP. He is likely to go back to the TDP.

Mopidevi, whose term was till June 2026, may also join the TDP, the sources said.