Andhra News | CM Chandrababu Naidu proposes poverty eradication mission to India Inc

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday proposed a poverty eradication mission to India Inc through a novel approach he called Public Private People’s Partnership (PPPP) here.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) virtually, the chief minister asked for close involvement of Indian corporates in this mission.

“Today, I am putting one proposal before you. Disparities are increasing day by day and there are poor people. Can you do something for them? This is where I am proposing P4. This is Public Private People’s Partnership (PPPP),” Naidu said.

The CM called on India’s top 10 per cent to adopt the bottom 20 per cent in this mission to handhold, guide and mentor the poor to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots.

Advising the captains of Indian industry to adopt short-term, medium-term and long-term plans, Naidu called on them to treat people in PPPP as capital, complemented by other assets. In this poverty alleviation and uplifting journey, Naidu noted that the government and India Inc should work together to make the country a zero-poverty nation.

“I want to make this country a zero-poverty nation, (with) zero-poverty states and zero-poverty villages. Otherwise, even if we emerge as the number one economy, poor people will remain. It is not good for the nation. This is where I need your thoughts and we will work in that direction,” he said.

According to Naidu, the ultimate goal for every Indian is to proudly tell the global community that “there is no poverty in India”. Exuding confidence that this mission is possible in this cyber age, the 74-year-old leader observed that planning at the macro level can enable micro level execution with periodic reviews. “All of us will work together for this concept of zero poverty.

It would be a great achievement, but we have start at some point; that is where I want to introduce it to you,” Naidu added. Further, he promised that Andhra Pradesh would collaborate with innovatively thinking industrialists and assured the state’s support for their ideas.

Naidu said the port city of Visakhapatnam will be transformed into a fintech hub and promised that a CII summit will be held in the state by the end of this year.

Further, he invited the captains of Indian industry to set up their key offices in Amaravati, promising to extend land and other required amenities, among other proposals. Earlier, the CM visited Polavaram left main canal at Darlapudi in Anakapalli district and inspected the progress of works.

He followed it up with a visit to Bhogapuram international airport construction site in Vizianagaram district and hoped that the airport being built by GMR Group will start operating from June 30, 2026.

Chandrababu Naidu requested Union Aviation Minister G Ram Mohan Naidu to regularly monitor the construction of the airport.

The minister accompanied the CM during the visit. Later, the CM inaugurated two companies in the Med Tech Zone in the port city. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that Vizag Med Tech Zone will emerge as a global hub.