Andhra News | Incessant rains cause devastation in 3 districts

Vijayawada: The devastation caused by incessant rains and floods continued on the second day in combined West Godavari, East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam as over 170 villages and residential colonies were inundated, crops in over 35,000 acres were marooned while two rain-related deaths have been reported.

Incessant rains under the influence of low pressure caused devastation in the three districts. The Shabari River, several streams, and drains were in spate with heavy inflows in Srikakulam district. The National Highway 316 developed breaches at various places between Chintoor and Kalleru villages resulting in disrupting vehicular traffic on the road.

Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu reviewed the flood situation with Srikakulam district Collector Swapnil Dinakar. He directed him to take steps to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer places and take the services of NDRF.

According to official sources, Ghantasala Venkatesh (56) washed away in Yerrakaluva in the EG district at Teerugudem village in Nidadavole Mandal. Minister Kandula Durgesh, MLA B Seshagiri Rao, and Collector P Prashanthi consoled the bereaved family and assured them of all help. Another death was reported in the Konaseema district as Koppanathi Rambabu (38), a fisherman, ventured into the Upputeru drain for fishing and drowned.

In EG district, 9 district-level special officers were appointed to 9 Mandals to monitor the flood situation. The road connectivity disrupted Ganti Pedapudi, Burugulanka, Pedapudilanka, Arigelavaripet, Udimudi and Udimudilanka villages. Collector Prashanthi expressed anger over the poor maintenance of flood relief centres at Anatapalli in Nallajerla Mandal. She conducted a surprise visit and noticed no officer present there.

Agriculture officer S Madhava Rao said that as per the preliminary assessment, paddy crops in over 7,500 acres submerged in flood water in the district in EG district. Over four lakh cusecs of water was being discharged into the sea at Dowleswaram barrage in EG district.

In the West Godavari district, the flood water in the Yanamadurru drain has reached an alarming level with heavy inflows, warning number two has been sounded and the water level stood at 32 feet.

According to the officials, the paddy crop is marooned in over 16,000 acres. In the Eluru district, the Tammileru is receiving heavy inflow. Collector K Vetri Selvi alerted the Tahsildars in 12 Mandals and set up control rooms. Officials said that 12,713 cusecs of water was being discharged from Yerrakaluvu at Kothagudem.