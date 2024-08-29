Andhra News | Inhumane Practices Revealed at Alluri Sitaramaraju District Girls’ School: Video

In a distressing development, students at a girls’ ashram school in Bodduluru, Marademilli mandal, Alluri Sitaramaraju district, have reported severe mistreatment by A.N.M. Ramalakshmi and warden Mangamma.

The incidents, which have come to light recently, involve the staff allegedly abusing students and forcing them into menial labor.

According to the students, Ramalakshmi and Mangamma have been inflicting physical abuse using iron rods and sticks, under the pretext of checking their clothing. The students also claim they are being subjected to forced labor, such as cleaning and washing clothes, and being criticized harshly.

Allegations include the staff disparaging their parents and questioning the value of their education, with demands to perform degrading tasks such as massaging their feet and cleaning the staff’s residences.

The students have expressed their anguish, stating that no satisfactory action has been taken despite bringing the issue to the attention of the head teacher. The matter has sparked significant concern and calls for immediate investigation and intervention.