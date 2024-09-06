Andhra News | Shocking Video Reveals Narrow Escape for CM Chandrababu Naidu on Railway Track

In a close call incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escaped a potential accident on the railway tracks near Madhuranagar. The incident occurred when Naidu, while inspecting the Buda Meru stream, stepped onto the railway tracks.

Due to the flow of water from the stream, visibility was reduced, and Naidu was unaware of an approaching train. As the train neared the spot, Naidu’s security personnel immediately noticed it and acted swiftly to alert him, averting a possible mishap.

Thanks to the timely response of the security team, what could have been a dangerous situation was avoided.