Andhra News | TDP MLA Threatens Reporter Over Negative News Coverage

Hyderabad: According to Telugu Scribe, a social media news handle, TDP MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy has allegedly issued threats to a reporter who wrote an article about illegal sand mining in the Munagalapalem area of Srikalahasti.

The report highlighted that some political leaders were collecting bribes of ₹500 per tractor load of sand in the region.

In response to the article, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy warned the reporter, saying, “If you write anything against me, you’ll face the consequences.

What do you think of yourself? This is your final warning. Were you not aware of these issues during the YSRCP regime? And now you suddenly remember everything? Be careful, or it won’t end well for you. If I see any more negative news, your story will be over.”

The threat has raised concerns about press freedom and the safety of journalists reporting on sensitive political issues. The reporter, who has not been named, wrote about the alleged illegal activities to shed light on the corruption in the region.

This incident highlights the increasing pressure and dangers faced by journalists in India when reporting on politically sensitive matters.