Andhra News | Youth Assault Police Officers Under Influence of Ganja: Video

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, a young man allegedly under the influence of Ganja attacked a police officer in Visakhapatnam.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the youth reportedly started abusing and assaulting the officer on duty.

According to police reports, the incident took place in the bustling area of Dabagardens, where a routine patrol by the Visakhapatnam police was underway. The officers noticed the youth creating a public disturbance and suspected him to be under the influence of drugs.

Eyewitnesses reported that the individual, appearing to be in a drug-induced state, initially hurled abuses at the police officer.

The situation escalated quickly when the youth began physically assaulting the constable. The constable sustained injuries during the altercation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.