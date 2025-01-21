Andhra Pradesh CM Condoles Death of Soldier in Kashmir Gunbattle

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have expressed their condolences over the death of Indian Army soldier Pangala Karthik, who was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

CM Naidu Expresses Shock and Grief

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu described the death of Jawan Pangala Karthik from Chittoor district as shocking.

“I express my deepest condolences to the family of the brave Jawan Karthik who sacrificed his life for the country. I assure the family that the government will stand by them at all times,” Naidu shared in his post on the social media platform X.

Minister Nara Lokesh Pays Tribute

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology and Education, also offered his condolences.

“Karthik laid down his life for the country, and his sacrifice is priceless. We stand by Karthik’s family. I express my deepest condolences to their family members,” Lokesh said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Heartfelt Condolences

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Jagan Mohan Reddy praised Karthik’s supreme sacrifice and prayed for strength for his grieving family during this difficult time.

Details of the Incident

Pangala Karthik, a native of Ragimanupenta village in Bangarupalem Mandal, Puthalapattu constituency of Chittoor district, was critically injured in a gunbattle with terrorists in the Zaloora Gujjarpati area of Sopore police district in North Jammu and Kashmir.

The soldier succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated from the encounter site. Sepoy Pangala Karthik bravely fought in the line of duty, and his sacrifice is being hailed as a profound act of courage and devotion to the nation.

The state of Andhra Pradesh mourns the loss of a brave son and stands united in paying homage to his ultimate sacrifice.