Andhra Pradesh News | TDP activist hacked to death

Kunrool: Telugu Desam party activist and former village Sarpanch was hacked to death on the outskirts of Hosuru village in Pattikonda mandal in the district on Wednesday.

DSP Srinivasulu Reddy said that when the deceased Vaketi Srinivaslu (45) was going to his field in the morning, some miscreants waylaid and hacked him to death. The deceased was said to be a close associate of TDP MLA KE Shyam Babu. SP Bindu Madhav and DSP Srinivasa Reddy visited the scene of the offence.

MLA Shyam Babu consoled the bereaved family members and assured them of extending all needed help. DSP Srinivasulu Reddy said that sniffer dogs were pressed into service for clues.

IT Minister and TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the murder of TDP sympathiser Srinivasulu. The deceased worked for the victory of the TDP candidate in the last elections, he said and suspected that the YSRCP was behind the murder. He promised the bereaved family to stand by and extend all their help.