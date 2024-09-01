Andhra Rain | CM Naidu Tours Flood-Affected Areas in Vijayawada: Video

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is actively touring the flood-affected regions in Vijayawada to assess the damage and oversee relief efforts.

The recent heavy rains have led to severe flooding in various parts of the city, causing significant disruption and damage. During his visit, Chief Minister Naidu inspected the worst-hit areas, engaging with local residents and emergency response teams to understand the full extent of the crisis.

He has also been involved in coordinating relief measures and ensuring that necessary support is provided to those impacted by the floods.The Chief Minister’s tour underscores the state’s commitment to addressing the immediate needs of the flood victims and working towards restoring normalcy.

Naidu’s presence in the affected areas is aimed at expediting relief operations and reinforcing the government’s support for those grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster.