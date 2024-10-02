Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Rain | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in these areas in next 24 hours: Met

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next 24 hours and on October 5 and 6, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2024 - 19:38
1 minute read
Amaravati: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next 24 hours and on October 5 and 6, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Rayalaseema on October 5 and 6.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in a few places or at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Rain occurred at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added.

