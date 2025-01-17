Anil Ravipudi Expresses Gratitude as ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Crosses 100 Crore Mark

Chennai: Director Anil Ravipudi, overwhelmed by the love and support from his audience, took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude. The emotional post comes after his latest film, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, surpassed the 100 crore mark in worldwide collections.

“Thank You” Feels Too Small, Says Anil Ravipudi

In his post on X, Anil Ravipudi wrote, “Fifth $1M in the USA & fifth 100 Cr+ WW Grosser in a row. ‘Thank you’ feels like such a small word for my dearest audience, who always celebrate our cinema and make it their own every single time. I am forever indebted to you all, every single day.”

Fifth Consecutive Blockbuster for Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi has consistently delivered hit films, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam marks his fifth consecutive blockbuster. Released during the Sankranti festival, the film has continued to win hearts and top box-office charts.

Film’s Impressive Box Office Performance

The film’s production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, also shared the success on social media, celebrating the remarkable box office performance. They wrote, “Any centre, single hand ~ Victory Venkatesh. 106Cr+ Gross worldwide in three days for #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam. The OG of Sankranthi has set the box office on fire, bringing festive celebrations alive in theatres.”

A Family Entertainer Featuring Venkatesh

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a family entertainer that has been attracting large crowds, especially families, to theatres. Starring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead roles, the film has garnered widespread acclaim.

Box Office Collections and Success

On its opening day, the film earned a solid Rs 45 crore. The second day saw an additional Rs 33 crore, bringing the total to Rs 77 crore. As of the third day, the film’s worldwide collections crossed the 106 crore milestone, marking another major success for Anil Ravipudi.