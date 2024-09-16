Announcement to Receive Applications for New Ration Cards Starting October

Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub-Committee has announced that applications for new ration cards will be accepted starting in October.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, where the issue of issuing new ration cards was discussed.

Minister Uttam Kumar stated that several details will be finalized in another upcoming meeting. He also mentioned that a review of ration distribution practices in other states will be conducted to ensure that the benefits reach the people effectively.

The meeting was attended by Minister Srinivas Reddy and Civil Supplies Commissioner Chouhan.