Another Atrocity in Hyderabad: Uber Auto Driver and Accomplices Gang-Rape Woman

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, an Uber auto driver and his accomplices allegedly gang-raped a woman after forcing her into a car in the middle of the night.

The incident began in the Alwal area where the woman had a late-night quarrel with her husband and took an Uber auto to the police station to file a complaint.

On her way back home in the same auto, the driver, along with two other men, forced her into a car.

The woman was then driven around the city and raped multiple times. She managed to escape from her captors and lodged a complaint at the police station.

The police have taken the auto driver into custody and are interrogating him regarding the incident.