Anshuman Gaekwad passes away: Gentle Giant of Indian Cricket leaves behind lasting legacy

Bengaluru: In a somber moment for the cricketing world, former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

The news has left fans and the cricket fraternity mourning the loss of a stalwart who made significant contributions both on and off the field.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, describing Gaekwad as a “gifted player” and “outstanding coach.” In a heartfelt message, the Prime Minister stated, “Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his immense contribution to cricket. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Anshuman Gaekwad’s cricketing career spanned from 1975 to 1987, during which he played 40 Test matches and 15 One-Day Internationals for India. Known for his solid technique and composed demeanor, Gaekwad was a dependable batsman in an era dominated by fast bowlers. His courage was epitomized by his memorable 81-run innings against the West Indies in 1976, where he stood tall despite being hit on the head multiple times by the fearsome pace attack.

Beyond his playing days, Gaekwad’s influence continued to be felt in Indian cricket. As a coach, he led the national team to several notable victories, including the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup in Sharjah and the historic Test win against Pakistan at Ferozeshah Kotla in 1999, where Anil Kumble claimed all ten wickets in an innings. His calm and composed approach as a coach helped nurture a new generation of Indian cricketers.

The cricket community has been pouring in tributes. BCCI secretary Jay Shah expressed his sorrow, saying, “My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Anshuman Gaekwad. This is a heartbreaking loss for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.” Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly also shared his grief, posting on social media, “RIP Anshu bhai .. terrible, terrible news.”

Harbhajan Singh, who made his Test debut under Gaekwad’s coaching, remembered him as a “thorough gentleman” and lamented the void his absence would create in Indian cricket.

Anshuman Gaekwad’s legacy is one of grace, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the sport he loved. His contributions to Indian cricket, both as a player and a coach, will be remembered and cherished.

As the nation mourns his passing, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all those who knew him. Anshuman Gaekwad, a true gentleman of the game, will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Anshuman Gaekwad.