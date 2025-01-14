Antony Blinken Pushes Gaza Reconstruction Plan Amid Ceasefire Talks

Washington: As a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas nears completion, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to make a critical push for a post-war reconstruction and governance plan for Gaza. Blinken will outline the proposal in a speech at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank, emphasizing its importance beyond the Biden administration’s tenure.

Blinken’s Gaza Plan: Key Highlights

The year-long proposal aims to establish governance in Gaza without Hamas in power, set priorities for rebuilding infrastructure, and ensure long-term security. The U.S. official, who previewed the speech, revealed that Blinken’s address would also touch on broader Middle East policy, including Iran and Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization efforts.

Challenges in Gaining Regional Support

Blinken and his top aides have spent months negotiating with Israel, the Palestinian Authority (PA), and Gulf Arab nations to gain support. Initially, the plan faced opposition on multiple fronts:

Israel resisted full withdrawal from Gaza.

full withdrawal from Gaza. The Palestinian Authority hesitated to take a leading governance role.

to take a leading governance role. Arab nations demanded a ceasefire before discussing post-war strategies.

before discussing post-war strategies. A pathway to Palestinian statehood remained a sticking point, with Israel opposing it.

However, through multiple diplomatic visits, Blinken secured buy-in from Gulf states, who would fund Gaza’s reconstruction. The proposal includes Palestinian Authority reforms and the training of PA security forces by Arab nations.

U.S. Political Shift & Uncertain Future

The urgency of solidifying the Gaza plan heightened following Donald Trump’s November election victory. U.S. officials have engaged Trump’s team in discussions to secure their backing, as the plan will require continued American involvement during his presidency.

Historical concerns loom large—officials fear a repeat of the Bush administration’s abandonment of the Clinton-era “Future of Iraq” project, which aimed to prevent post-war chaos after Saddam Hussein’s removal. The failure of that plan led to long-term instability in Iraq, an outcome the Biden administration seeks to avoid in Gaza.

What’s Next?

With ceasefire negotiations nearing finalization, Blinken’s speech will set the stage for Gaza’s future governance and reconstruction. However, its success hinges on regional cooperation, U.S. political stability, and the ability to navigate ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine.