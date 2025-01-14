Political Storm in Bangladesh: Will Elections Happen Sooner Than Expected?

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has demanded that the general elections be held by July-August 2024, rejecting the interim government‘s proposal to conduct polls by December 2024 or mid-2026.

BNP Calls for Immediate Elections

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the demand on Tuesday after a high-level party meeting, which was chaired virtually by acting BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman from London.

“There is no reason to delay the election that much,” Alamgir stated, emphasizing that updating the voter list would take only a month, and other related tasks could be completed in one to two months.

The BNP believes that the Election Commission is already in place, and governance is relatively stable, making it unnecessary to postpone the elections any further.

“Delays will only deepen the political and economic crises,” Alamgir warned.

BNP Rejects Local Elections Before National Polls

The BNP also opposed the interim government’s idea of holding local government elections first, insisting that national elections must take priority.

“There is no question of holding local elections before the parliamentary polls. Our demand is for the national election first,” Alamgir affirmed.

Criticism of Interim Government Policies

BNP leaders also criticized the economic policies of the interim government, particularly plans to increase gas prices and taxes.

Alamgir called on the government, the Election Commission, and political parties to take the necessary steps to hold the elections by mid-2025 in the best interest of the country.

Meanwhile, the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has argued that reforms and election preparations are ongoing, making a later election timeline necessary.

Political Landscape in Bangladesh

The last three national elections in Bangladesh have faced allegations of irregularities .

in Bangladesh have faced . Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , who was ousted in August 2023 , is currently in India after fleeing a student-led protest that toppled her 16-year rule .

, who was in , is currently in after fleeing a that toppled her . Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former ministers and officials over “crimes against humanity and genocide.”

This marks the first time that the BNP, now the largest organized political party in Bangladesh, has taken a firm stance on demanding early elections.

Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia remains in London for medical treatment, while her son, Tarique Rahman, is also in the UK, working on resolving legal cases against him.

Conclusion

As political tensions rise, Bangladesh faces a crucial decision on when and how to hold its next general elections, with the BNP pushing for an early vote while the interim government calls for more time for reforms.

