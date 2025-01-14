Bushra Bibi Secures Interim Bail in Over a Dozen Cases Despite Concerns About Justice System

Islamabad: Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been granted interim bail in more than a dozen cases by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Tuesday. This legal development comes even as Bushra expressed her lack of faith in Pakistan’s justice system during court proceedings.

Bushra Bibi Granted Bail in 13 Cases Related to D-Chowk Protests

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, presiding over the hearing, granted Bushra interim bail until February 7 in 13 cases linked to the D-Chowk protests, as well as another case involving the killing of paramilitary rangers during last year’s demonstrations. The bail was granted after Bushra’s request, despite her concerns over the integrity of the legal system.

Imran Khan and Party Leaders Also Named in FIR

In addition to Bushra Bibi, her husband Imran Khan (72), along with other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, have been named in a first information report (FIR) filed at the Ramna police station. The FIR accuses Khan of issuing instructions to party leaders, including his wife Bushra, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and his sister Aleema Khan, to take drastic measures to secure his release from jail. These instructions allegedly included inciting violence, setting things on fire, and causing harm to others.

Bushra Bibi Expresses Disillusionment with Justice System

During the court proceedings, Bushra Bibi voiced her disillusionment with the justice system, telling the judge, “We have lost faith in the courts.” She recounted a troubling experience where a judge, despite suffering from high blood pressure, continued with a verdict against her. However, Judge Supra reassured her, stating that while the justice system may have flaws, it is still functioning and essential for society.

Legal Relief for Bushra Bibi Amid Personal and Political Struggles

The bail provides major relief to Bushra Bibi, who married Imran Khan in January 2018, the same year he won the election and became Pakistan’s Prime Minister. Bushra, who was once Khan’s spiritual healer, is facing multiple legal challenges alongside her husband, who has been imprisoned for his political activities.

The court granted Bushra interim bail in all 13 cases against her, with surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each, until February 7, 2025. This development marks an important moment in the ongoing legal and political saga surrounding Imran Khan and his party.